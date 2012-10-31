DOE flips switch on Titan, world's newest fastest supercomputer

The Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Labs today powered up Titan, a new supercomputer with 299,008 CPU cores, 18,688 GPUs, and more than 700 terabytes of memory. Titan is capable of a peak speed of 27 quadrillion calculations per second (petaflops)—10 times the processing power of its predecessor at Oak Ridge—and will likely unseat DOE’s Sequoia supercomputer (an IBM BlueGene/Q system at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory) as the fastest in the world.



Read more on Ars Technia.

