DOE Chief Steven Chu Definitely Supports Cap And Trade

Last week in an interview with the New York Times, Energy Secretary Chu mentioned that while Obama and Democrats are pro-cap and trade, alternatives existed, such as a carbon tax and they might emerge in the legislative process. Apparently, this upset some people, according to EE news.



They asked the Secretary where he stands on the issue. His spokesperson’s response: “Secretary Chu supports a cap-and-trade system as the best way to reduce our carbon emissions and confront the climate crisis,”

Great. That’s settled. When do we start?

