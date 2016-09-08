Dodge may do the unthinkable to the Challenger muscle car

Dodge Dodge Challenger AWD GT Concept.

The American muscle car has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years.

In 2015, Ford gave us a new Mustang while Chevy followed soon after with a new generation Camaro.

Although steadily upgraded over the years, Dodge’s trusty Challenger has been with us since 2008.

But before a new Challenger arrives in 2018, Dodge has some final tricks up its sleeve for the current generation of its muscle car.

According to Automotive News, one of the new changes include the addition of an option that’s been unthinkable for a muscle car — all-wheel-drive.

As a result, it will be first time an American muscle won’t be able to do a burnout for a reason not related to power-sapping smog regulations.

While all-wheel-drive has long been a staple for Japanese rally racers and Teutonic sports cars, it has not been a favourite of the American performance contingent.

But with time, comes change.

The upcoming Challenger GT AWD is expected to bear a resemblance to the GT AWD Concept Dodge rolled out in 2015 for the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The AWD Challengers are expected to be powered by a 305 horsepower, 3.6 litre, Pentastar V6 engine. It is unclear if the V8 powered Challenger will receive the AWD option at a later date.

Dodge declined to comment on the matter.

