A Dodgers Phenom Threw Out A Runner From The Warning Track To End The Game In His MLB Debut

Yasiel Puig, who defected from Cuba a year ago, made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday with two hits. But it is what he did in the field that made his first game special.



With the Dodgers holding on to a one-run lead in the ninth inning and the tying run on first base, Kyle Banks of the Padres then hit a long fly ball that Puig tracked down at the warning track in right field.

Puig then unleashed his cannon of an arm and threw out the runner trying to get back to first base to end the game. It was a play that left many gasping.

Here is a GIF of the game-ending double-play. You can see the full video below…

