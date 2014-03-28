CHART: For The First Time In 16 Years, The Yankees Don't Have The Largest Payroll In Baseball

In a span of 10 seasons, from 1996 through 2005, the Yankees payroll quadrupled from $US52.2 million to $US208.3 million. During that time, the Yankees went to the playoffs every year and won four World Series.

The Yankees were also accused by many of making a mockery of the sport.

However, for the first time since 1998, the Yankees do not have the largest payroll in baseball. That distinction now belongs to the Dodgers with an estimated 2014 payroll of $US235 million, up 147% in two years and $US32 million more than the Yankees.

There will always be fans that hate the Yankees and their large payroll. But if the Dodgers win the World Series this year, the Yankees will have company.

Data via USAToday.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.