New Dodgers TV Deal Could Be Worth $4 Billion

We already knew the coming expiration of the Los Angeles Dodgers television deal was driving the franchise’s sale price significantly upward, but the new TV rights deal number being bandied about blows everything out of the water.The Dodgers’ current TV deal runs out after the 2013 season and the new deal could reach a whopping $4 billion, according to the LA Times.



“None of this is lost on the new owners of the Dodgers,” said Neal Pilson, former president of CBS Sports. “They have an opportunity to create a bidding war.”

This bidding war would come from current Dodgers rights holder FOX Sports and Time Warner, which last year reached a $3 billion, 20-year agreement to broadcast Los Angeles Lakers games starting next season.

All of this is music to the ears of the Dodgers’ new owners who look poised to make some decent coin on their recent $2 billion investment.

