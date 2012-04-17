This Awesome Triple Play By The Dodgers Is Literally The First Of Its Kind

Cork Gaines
Jesus Guzman, Los Angeles Dodgers

Photo: Fox Sports

At a crucial moment in yesterday’s match-up against the San Diego Padres, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned a triple play that had never been seen before.With the score tied 4-4, the Padres had runners on first and second base when Jesus Guzman tried to lay down a bunt.

After some confusion caused by the umpire’s hand signals, the Dodgers took what ended up being a fair ball and turned the first 2-5-6-3 triple play in baseball history.

On the next few pages we will take a closer look at just what went wrong, and how the Dodgers got a little help in order to make history.

The score was tied when Yonder Alonso stepped up to lead off the top of the ninth inning

He laced a single into left field

And then, on the sixth pitch of his at bat, Chase Headley took ball four, and there were two runners on base

Jesus Guzman stepped to the plate, and the fans behind him had no idea what was about to happen

Guzman tried to lay down a sacrifice bunt, but the pitch was way inside and Guzman couldn't get out of the way

Guzman acted like he got hit by the pitch, and the umpire threw up his hands which typically signals a foul ball

A closer look shows that the ball did hit the bat and did roll fair

AJ Ellis quickly grabbed the ball and threw to third base

Juan Uribe, with no runner in sight, relayed the ball to second base

Yonder Alonso was already protesting, having never left second base, as the ball is relayed behind him

And at first base, Chase Headley also never left the bag as the Dodgers completed the 2-5-6-3 triple play

Bud Black came out to argue, but it was quick and not very animated

Now check out this fun walk-off home run hit by Todd Helton

There's So Much To Love About This Colorado Rockies Walk-Off Home Run >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.