This Awesome Triple Play By The Dodgers Is Literally The First Of Its Kind

At a crucial moment in yesterday’s match-up against the San Diego Padres, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned a triple play that had never been seen before.With the score tied 4-4, the Padres had runners on first and second base when Jesus Guzman tried to lay down a bunt.
After some confusion caused by the umpire’s hand signals, the Dodgers took what ended up being a fair ball and turned the first 2-5-6-3 triple play in baseball history.
On the next few pages we will take a closer look at just what went wrong, and how the Dodgers got a little help in order to make history.
And then, on the sixth pitch of his at bat, Chase Headley took ball four, and there were two runners on base
Guzman tried to lay down a sacrifice bunt, but the pitch was way inside and Guzman couldn't get out of the way
Guzman acted like he got hit by the pitch, and the umpire threw up his hands which typically signals a foul ball
Yonder Alonso was already protesting, having never left second base, as the ball is relayed behind him
And at first base, Chase Headley also never left the bag as the Dodgers completed the 2-5-6-3 triple play
