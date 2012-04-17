This Awesome Triple Play By The Dodgers Is Literally The First Of Its Kind

Photo: Fox Sports

At a crucial moment in yesterday’s match-up against the San Diego Padres, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned a triple play that had never been seen before.With the score tied 4-4, the Padres had runners on first and second base when Jesus Guzman tried to lay down a bunt.



After some confusion caused by the umpire’s hand signals, the Dodgers took what ended up being a fair ball and turned the first 2-5-6-3 triple play in baseball history.

On the next few pages we will take a closer look at just what went wrong, and how the Dodgers got a little help in order to make history.

