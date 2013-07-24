Dodgers Phenom Yasiel Puig Makes Yet Another Incredible Grab

With the Dodgers up nine runs in the bottom of the eighth Monday night in Toronto, L.A. phenom Yasiel Puig crashed into the outfield wall while making a leaping catch in centre. His cannon throw to first was late but just as impressive as the catch.
Check out his most recent jaw-dropping play:
The catch was not even his most impressive since All-Star break. That honour goes to the catch he made against the Washington Nationals last Friday, this time crashing into a padded brick wall in right field:
Puig’s bat has cooled to a .364 average but he has made it clear that several Gold Gloves are likely in his future.
