Dodgers payroll now exceeds $300 million, including $90 million for players not on the team

The Los Angeles Dodgers desperately want to win a World Series, and they’re willing to spend big in order to do it.

Since the new ownership group, led by former Los Angles Lakers point guard Magic Johnson, purchased the team for a record $US2 billion in 2012, the Dodgers haven’t just become big spenders — they have become the biggest spenders.

According to both SB Nation and Spotrac, the Dodgers’ payroll, which at the start of the season was an already MLB-leading $US230 million, now currently exceeds $US300 million. Not only is that nearly $US90 million more than the team with the second-highest payroll, the New York Yankees, but, that’s $US15 million more than the Oakland Athletics’, Tampa Bay Rays’, Arizona Diamondbacks’, and Miami Marlins’ current payrolls combined ($US285 million).

Even more mind-boggling is the fact that nearly $US90 million of the Dodgers’ gigantic payroll is going to players not currently on the team’s roster.

The Dodgers have become so willing to shell out money for players they simply toss aside shortly after, they’re currently paying approximately $US87.8 million this season to players who have either been traded, released, or, for other reasons, are simply no longer with the team.

That $US87.8 million alone is actually more than six team’s current payrolls — Astros, Rays, Diamondbacks, Athletics, Indians, and Marlins.

While the Dodgers’ big-spending ways have resulted in a respectable 62-46 record, the Astros actually have a similar record — and with a payroll that’s drastically less than the Dodgers’.

Here’s how the two teams compare, as of August 7:

Dodgers: $US300 million current payroll, 62-46 record, .574 win percentage

Astros: $US79 million current payroll, 61-49 record, .555 win percentage

The Dodgers may be out-spending the Astros by approximately $US221 million, but that’s only resulted in a single win more than the cash-strapped Astros.

While the Dodgers’ payroll has already exceeded $US300 million, there’s a strong possibility it may increase even more. Star pitcher Zack Greinke, one of the two Cy Young winners the Dodgers currently have anchoring their rotation, has the option to opt out of his current contract after the season — and with an MLB-leading 1.71 ERA, he’ll almost surely do so, and demand a hefty raise in the process.

Don’t worry, at the looks of things, it doesn’t seem like the Dodgers will fret over giving it to him.

