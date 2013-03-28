Dodgers Have Doubled In Value In Just Two Years And Are Probably Worth Much More

According to Forbes.com’s annual valuation of Major League Baseball franchises, the Los Angeles Dodgers are now worth $1.615 billion, the second-highest value in baseball, and up 15% from a year ago and more than double their value from 2011.



However, the true value of the franchise is what somebody is willing to pay for it. And just last year, the Dodgers were purchased for $2.15 billion.

One reason for the disparity could be the secret television deal the Dodgers reportedly have with Major League Baseball. In the agreement, designed to help the Dodgers out of bankruptcy, only $84 million of their annual television revenue is subject to revenue sharing. And the Dodgers’ new TV deal is worth $280-320 million per year, much higher than originally speculated.

Here is a look at how the Dodgers value has grown as compared to the Yankees since 1998…

Data via Forbes.com

