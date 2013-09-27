Dodgers Fan Stabbed To Death Outside Of The San Francisco Giants' Stadium

A

fight broke out between two groups of men outside of the San Francisco Giants stadium on Wednesday night after the Giants-Dodgers game, according to police.

One of the men, who was in Dodgers gear, was fatally stabbed, and three men have been taken into custody, according to CBS L.A.

The fight began as a verbal confrontation and escalated to a physical fight.

CBS San Francisco reports that the man who was stabbed was walking out of the stadium with his father and brother. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

