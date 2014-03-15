The Dodgers Pulled Off An Incredible, Circus-Like Defensive Play

Cork Gaines

First baseman Justin Turner and pitcher Red Patterson of the Dodgers teamed up for an amazing give-and-go play to rob Ramon Santiago of the Reds off a bunt single.

This play looks more like something you might see on a basketball court or even during a double-reverse on the football. Either way, the assist from Turner was both pretty and perfect.

Here’s the full video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.