The Dodgers Pulled Off An Incredible, Circus-Like Defensive Play

First baseman Justin Turner and pitcher Red Patterson of the Dodgers teamed up for an amazing give-and-go play to rob Ramon Santiago of the Reds off a bunt single.

This play looks more like something you might see on a basketball court or even during a double-reverse on the football. Either way, the assist from Turner was both pretty and perfect.



Here’s the full video.

