The Dodgers Are Paying Millions Of Dollars To Players Who Aren't Even In Baseball Anymore

As part of their initial bankruptcy filing today the Dodgers, listed their Top 40 unsecured creditors.



Naturally, most of them are the millionaire ball players who make up their roster.

But many are millionaire ball players who aren’t wearing Dodger uniforms. In fact, many of those guys aren’t on any major league roster, never have been, or may never be again.

Of the 40 creditors, 12 are companies (vendors, lawyers, sponsors, insurance companies) that they do business with. They owe play-by-play man Vin Scully about $150,000.

Sixteen are currently on the 40-man roster, although five of those are currently on the DL. (Workman’s comp?) They range from pitcher Hong-Chih Kuo (owed $164K) to Hiroki Kuroda (about $4.4M).

Seven of the top 40 are Dodger draft picks and minor leaguers. None of them have ever played in the majors and there’s no guarantee that they ever will. (A few were drafted last month and haven’t even played in the minors yet.)

Collectively, that group is owed $4,404,800. However, $3.4M of that belongs to 2010 first-round pick Zach Lee, who got a $5.25 M signing bonus last summer.

Finally, there’s that very special group of former Dodgers who have long since left their Blues behind, but are still owed massive paychecks for the (very little) work they did Chavez Ravine.

They are:

Manny Ramirez (owed $20.9M): Played 223 games for the Dodgers from 2008-2010. Was suspended for 50 games for failing a drug test. Retired in May after failing another one.

Andruw Jones (owed $11.0M): Played 75 games for the Dodgers in 2008. Hit .158 and had 14 RBI. Is now on his third team since leaving LA.

Kazuhisi Ishii (owed $3.3M): Started 102 games for the Dodgers from 2002-2004. Has been out of baseball since 2005.

Juan Pierre (owed $3.2M): Played 426 games for the Dodgers from 2007-2009. Pierre’s current team, the White Sox, is No. 5 on the Dodgers’ creditors list, because they owe Chicago $3.5M for Pierre’s contract. So that’s $6M total for a guy playing for another team.

Marquis Grissom (owed $2.7M): Played 246 games for the Dodgers in 2001-2002. Has been out of baseball since 2005.

So all told, that’s more than $41,000,000 to five players who no longer play in LA, three of whom aren’t even in the majors anymore. Two for more than half a decade.

That’s how you end up on the wrong side of the MLB main office, the standings, and a bankruptcy filing.

You can find the full document at the Wall Street Journal.

