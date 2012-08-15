Pitcher Narrowly Avoids Being Hit In The Head With A Line-Drive, Makes A Great Catch

The scariest play in baseball is the line-drive right back up the middle. You are talking about a ball travelling more than 100 mph towards the helmetless head of a pitcher that is about 55 feet away and may or may not be in a good defensive stance on his follow-through.



It is amazing no major league pitcher has ever been killed. And if not for a quick glove last night, Randy Choate might have tested that streak last night. Instead, Choate was in a good defensive stance and made an incredible catch (Animated version is below)…

Your browser does not support iframes.

The animated GIF…

