PLAY BALL? 8 Hollywood Celebrities Who Might Want A Piece Of The Dodgers

The MLB is now in control of the Los Angeles Dodgers — the team’s former owners, divorcing couple Frank McCourt and his wife Jamie, are out.



And Fox, which owned the team prior to the McCourt years, doesn’t want it back.

Sure, buying a baseball team outright is a daunting financial proposition.

But taking on a minority stake?

Plenty of Tinseltown stars might be willing to mull that over.

Assuming the McCourts are unable to win their Dodgers back and Bud Selig is able to put the team on the block, here are some stars who might want to play ball.

George Lopez would make for a great TBS tie-in. He hosts on the same channel that broadcasts the playoffs -- and Lopez pops up at Dodger games regularly. Pat Sajak is a diehard fan. Once baseball season rolls around, you can see Pat Sajak's face in the stands at Dodger Stadium almost as often as you can see it on 'Wheel of Fortune.' The Kardashian Family -- now, hear us out. We're certainly not suggesting just one Kardashian get involved with the team. But come on -- the family made $65 million last year, and if there's anything they seem to take seriously, it's keeping their businesses thriving. Plus, between Bruce Jenner and Lamar Odom, we feel confident the stake would be in good hands. How does Tyler Perry not have a stake in a sports team yet? For a producer of his echelon, it's just par for the course. Tiger Woods could pitch in easily. If it wasn't for the divorce, he probably could have bought the whole team without blinking. (Speaking of divorce, those are the McCourts pictured next to him.) Pitt just seems like a guy whose passions flare up easily -- and he's got the purse to back them up. Having inhabited the on-set world of Michael Lewis's 'Moneyball' for the past several months, he might like the idea of getting more involved in baseball. Doug Ellin, Ed Burns, Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon have toyed with taking a minority stake in the Mets. But they've all got to work in L.A. -- so maybe the Dodgers would be a better choice. Plus, you know, as long as Vince is involved, there might be some twists and turns but it'll all work out in the end. Yeah, we have no idea what the rapper is worth -- but nothing spells commitment like having the team's logo tattooed on your face. And if none of them work out, certainly these moguls could afford it. Click here to see the outrageous compensation packages of these media execs >>

