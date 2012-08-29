Dodgers And Yankees Will Meet Next Year In What May Be The Most Expensive Matchup In Sports History

Photo: AP Images/Wikimedia Commons

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play in Yankee Stadium next summer for the first time since the 1981 World Series. And when they do, it could be the first time in the history of North American sports that two opponents will have a combined payroll in excess of $400 million.With the recent blockbuster deal with the Red Sox, and the addition of Carl Crawford ($20M in 2013), Adrian Gonzalez ($21M), and Josh Beckett ($17M), as well as the previous addition of Hanley Ramirez ($15.5M), the Dodgers are now already committed to over $193 million for the 2013 season.



The Yankees meanwhile, have a number of players hitting free agency, but opened this season with a payroll of $209.8 million. And when they faced the Red Sox this season, the two sides had a combined payroll of $385 million.

And depending on what the Dodgers and Yankees do this off-season, they could challenge Real Madrid and Barcelona for the most expensive matchup in the history of sports. The two Spanish soccer giants had a combined payroll off $412 million in 2011-12.

Here’s is what the lineups could look like between the Dodgers and Yankees with 2013 salaries (unless otherwise noted). That’s a lot of $20 million players…

