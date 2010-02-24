The Nastiest Billionaire Divorce Ever: Jamie And Frank McCourt*

Photo: AP

A billion dollar power couple. Professional sports executives. An affair with a co-worker. Celebrity attorneys and spokespeople. Los Angeles.



Oh boy.

Dubbed “War of the Roses,” the Frank and Jamie McCourt divorce and battle over ownership of the Los Angeles Dodgers is epic, even in a town famous for nasty celebrity splits.

The proceedings are about to kick into high gear, because the parties are headed to court. So we figured we’d bring you up to speed.

Jamie, then CEO of the Dodgers, filed for divorce in October from her husband Frank, the current chairman, after 30 years of marriage.

That’s when the fun began.

He says:

His wife Jamie had an affair with her Dodgers bodyguard and driver, Jeff Fuller

Jamie was fired by the Dodgers for “insubordination, non-responsiveness, failure to follow procedures, and inappropriate behaviour with regard to a direct subordinate”

Jamie and boyfriend Fuller spent more than two weeks on a summer vacation in France and billed the team for it

He’s low on cash and can’t provide the hundreds of thousand of dollars Jamie wants in monthly compensation

He’s the sole owner of the Dodgers

She says:

She’s the equal co-owner of the Dodgers

She was “unceremoniously” fired by Frank so he could steal her share of the team

Frank is understating his net worth by hundreds of millions of dollars to avoid paying her

She needs as much as $989,000 a month to maintain her lifestyle, assuming she’s not reinstated as CEO (That’s nearly $12 million a year).

Her monthly living expenses include the upkeep on the McCourt houses (including a $34 million mansion in the Holmby Hills), salaries for a household staff of eight, tuition and living expenses for the couple’s four sons, private jet travel, accommodations at five-star hotels, security escorts when travelling, as well as house calls from her hair stylist and make-up artist, according to the Wall Street Journal.

And that’s just the beginning. Both have high-powered teams behind them, including some of the top divorce and celebrity attorneys in the country. It will likely cost them millions each before the split is resolved.

Like any spectator-sport fan, learn the key players so you can better appreciate the impending battle royale.

Catch up on the nastiest billionaire split ever* >

*OK. Maybe not the nastiest. But close.

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”the-husband-frank-mccourt-1″

title=”The husband: Frank McCourt”

content=”McCourt is owner and chairman of the Dodgers, which he bought in 2004 for $430 million.

In 1977, according to his official bio, the Boston native founded The McCourt Company, which ‘specialises in the development of major commercial real estate projects. His real estate development roots span five generations, and his family has been associated with nearly every major Boston real estate project, including the city’s Back Bay, Logan Airport, and Boston’s waterfront.’

McCourt met Jamie at Georgetown University, where they were both undergrads. They married in 1979 and have four adults sons.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7f11900000000000936d32/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-wife-jamie-mccourt-2″

title=”The wife: Jamie McCourt”

content=”Originally from Baltimore, Jamie McCourt was most recently CEO of the Dodgers, then the highest-ranking female executive in Major League Baseball.

According to her old Dodgers bio, McCourt earned her B.S. in French from Georgetown University; her J.D. from the University of Maryland School of Law; and her MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management, with concentrations in both organizational learning and corporate finance.

It adds: ‘She is admitted to the bars of Massachusetts and New York, as well as the District Courts for the Eastern and Southern districts of New York. She first practiced law in New York, where she specialised in international and securities law. She then moved to Boston and practiced corporate, real estate, and family law. She spent the next 10 years in commercial real estate development with the family business.'”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7f12020000000000b26c16/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-lover-jeff-fuller-3″

title=”The lover: Jeff Fuller”

content=”Fuller was Director of Protocol for the Dodgers, mostly driving and serving as a bodyguard for Jamie. He was fired in October for having an affair with Jamie, which her lawyers say came after she separated from Frank.

According to TMZ, Fuller’s late mother was an heir to the Pillsbury fortune.

As noted in the LA Times, Fuller made news in December for meeting with a Taiwanese legislator interested in strengthening ties with the Dodgers — even though he was no longer with the team.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b82c742000000000055ff0b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-judge-scott-gordon-4″

title=”The judge: Scott Gordon”

content=”Commissioner Scott Gordon, the judge presiding over the McCourt divorce, has served on the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2002.

According to a Southwestern Law School bio, Gordon is assigned to the Family Law Department, he has ‘presided over several high profile cases garnering international media attention,’ including a Britney Spears child custody case.

It adds: ‘He previously served for 16 years with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office where he was a founding member of the Stalking and Threat Assessment Team and was responsible for policy and legislative issues relating to child abuse, domestic violence and sex crimes.’

‘A 1980 graduate of California State University, Dominguez Hills, he spent the early years of his career as a police officer and detective for the Santa Monica Police Department while attending Southwestern, where he completed his law degree in 1985.'”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7f1343000000000041ac00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”team-jamie-mccourt-dennis-wasser-5″

title=”Team Jamie McCourt: Dennis Wasser”

content=”Dennis Wasser, the lead attorney for Jamie McCourt, is a partner at Wasser Cooperman & Carter in Los Angeles.

Wasser has represented Tom Cruise in his divorce from Nicole Kidman; Kirk Kerkorian in his divorce from Lisa Kerkorian, and other celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Steven Speilberg, Clint Eastwood, Jane Fonda and Rod Stewart, according to media reports.

Wasser graduated from USC Law in 1967 and began practicing family law in 1970, according to the LA Business Journal.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b82aea20000000000b5ccf0/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”team-jamie-mccourt-bert-fields-6″

title=”Team Jamie McCourt: Bert Fields”

content=”Another attorney for Jamie McCourt is Bertram ‘Bert’ Fields, an entertainment partner at Greenberg Glusker.



According to his official bio, Fields is ‘one of the nation’s leading entertainment attorneys. Mr. Fields’ represents the industry’s top performers, directors, writers, producers, studios, talent agencies, book publishers and record companies. Clients include DreamWorks, MGM, United Artists, The Weinstein Company, Toho, Nippon Herald, Tom Cruise, Warren Beatty, Dustin Hoffman, James Cameron, Mike Nichols, Jeffrey Katzenberg, David Geffen, Jerry Bruckheimer, Joel Silver, Sherry Lansing, The Beatles, Madonna, Sony Music and many others. In addition, he has represented such major authors as Mario Puzo, James Clavell, Tom Clancy, Clive Cussler and Richard Bach.’

It adds: ‘Mr. Fields has represented virtually every major Hollywood studio and talent agency, and he has tried many of the landmark cases in the entertainment and communications industries over the past 30 years. Mr. Fields’ practice is international in scope and extends beyond the field of entertainment, having represented such diverse clients as Arizona cotton farmers, Las Vegas hotels and casinos, real estate developers and regional shopping centres, clothing designers, manufacturers, boxing promoters, investment firms and even a Japanese Bank.'”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b82af7e0000000000582e41/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”team-jamie-mccourt-mike-sitrick-7″

title=”Team Jamie McCourt: Mike Sitrick”

content=”Mike Sitrick, a spokesman for Jamie McCourt, is Chairman and CEO of Sitrick And Company and a ‘nationally recognised expert in the strategic use of communications.’

According to his official bio, Sitrick has been the subject of numerous articles and profiles focusing on the results he has achieved for clients. Los Angeles Magazine wrote: “Sitrick is a pure product of the 24-hour news cycle, of a culture dominated and defined by newspapers, magazines, TV, radio, the Internet, of the never-ending noise streaming into our lives. Beyond his aggressiveness, beyond his toughness, what distinguishes Sitrick is his ability to play the media to his clients’ advantage.”

The Los Angeles Times called him, “The Wizard of Spin.” Forbes called him “The Flack For When You’re Under Attack.” CFO Magazine wrote, “Where do companies turn when you-know-what hits the fan? Say for example, when FBI agents invade your offices or an out-of-state bank refuses to renew your credit line that is keeping the company and the economy afloat? Two companies with these actual problems had one answer: Michael Sitrick…”

It adds: ‘Virtually since its inception, Sitrick And Company has been ranked either the number one or the number two strategic public relations firm in the U.S. by Inside PR magazine.'”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b829dd60000000000b627c6/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”team-frank-mccourt-marshall-grossman-8″

title=”Team Frank McCourt: Marshall Grossman”

content=”A partner at Bingham McCutchen LLP, Grossman is one of Frank McCourt and the Dodgers’ high-powered attorneys.

According to his official bio, Grossman ‘has both prosecuted and defended major commercial litigation throughout his distinguished career.’

That includes the representing Erin Andrews in the peephole video case; leading Arthur Andersen’s trial team to a defence jury verdict in a $1 billion class action securities fraud lawsuit; and counseling J.K. Rowling, Steven Spielberg, Clint Eastwood, Mariah Carey and Larry King.

According to the bio, Marshall has been honored by Chambers Global with a No. 1 ranking in Litigation (Trial Lawyers) and also by Chambers USA with top rankings in Commercial Litigation and Entertainment and Media Litigation. For over 18 years, he has been listed in the Best Lawyers in America (Bet-the-Company Litigation and Commercial Litigation). He is a commissioner and past chair of the California Commission on Judicial Performance.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b82afef00000000006bfaa1/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”team-frank-mccourt-manley-freid-9″

title=”Team Frank McCourt: Manley Freid”

content=”Frank McCourt also has retained veteran family law attorney Manley Freid, a partner at Freid and Goldsman.

According to the LA Times, Freid has represented Tom Arnold in his divorce from Roseanne Barr; battled Lee Iacocca in court on behalf of his third wife; and helped Janet Jackson’s former husband, Rene Elizondo, try to challenge a prenuptial agreement.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b82b26a0000000000d6bb0d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”team-frank-mccourt-marc-seltzer-10″

title=”Team Frank McCourt: Marc Seltzer”

content=”Another lawyer for Frank McCourt, Marc Seltzer, is a partner at Susman Godfrey.

According to his official bio, Seltzer has ‘practiced law for more than 30-five years, litigating complex business law cases in state and federal courts throughout the United States.’

It adds that Seltzer’s involvement in nationally prominent litigation began in the mid-1970’s and that he was a principal in the law firm of Corinblit & Seltzer for 20 years.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b82e91200000000003e6660/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”team-frank-mccourt-dodgersjosh-rawitch-11″

title=”Team Frank McCourt: Dodgers/Josh Rawitch”

content=”For PR, Frank McCourt has the Dodgers behind him.

As the Wall Street Journal noted, a Dodgers spokesman said the organisation considers McCourt to be its only owner and ‘doesn’t expect the divorce dispute to have any effect on the team’s operations.’

Key to the Dodgers PR team is Josh Rawitch, the VP for Public Relations and Broadcasting.

According to his official bio, Rawitch, 32, is entering his 15th season in Major League Baseball, 13th with the Dodgers and second as the team’s Vice President of Communications. In his current capacity, he is responsible for the overall baseball communication and media relations efforts of the organisation while also directing the team’s business communication efforts and publications department. He serves as the organisation’s primary liaison with their broadcasters and assists in the team’s community relations efforts.

It adds that the Los Angeles native attended Indiana University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Sports Marketing and Management with a minor in Business.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b82b4d10000000000834ebf/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”so-whens-the-next-round-12″

title=”So, when’s the next round?”

content=”Both McCourts are scheduled to file additional papers before a hearing on spousal support March 29th.

The trial to determine ownership of the Dodgers begins May 24.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7f10ce0000000000236c65/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”divorce-and-sport-13″

title=”Divorce and Sport…”

content=”10 Lawyers You Don’t Want Representing Your Spouse In The Divorce

10 Ways Sports Stars Go From Riches To Rags“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab26b555d27705a1dcd9d39/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.