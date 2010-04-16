Dodgeball Cofounder Joins Foursquare As Head Of Product

Photo: Twitter

Foursquare is adding a familiar face to its ranks.Alex Rainert will be the company’s chief product officer.



Alex announced the hire on his blog, saying “The opportunity to work with this absolutely kick-arse team in a space I adore, building a product I believe in to my core is something I’m incredibly excited for.”

Alex was a cofounder of Dodgeball, the precursor to Foursquare. On his blog, Alex says “We’ve got a bunch (a ton?) of things we want to do, some of which you’ll see pretty soon.”

For those of you keeping score at home, Foursquare now has three ex-Dogeball employees. Dennis Crowley, Harry Heymann, and Alex.

For those of you scratching your head about Dodgeball, it was a startup Alex and Dennis built and sold to Google. It was just like Foursquare, but it rotted inside the Google machine. It was shut down in January 2009.

