Dodge Viper: Another American Icon For Sale

By now, it’s no secret that GM is dumping the Hummer division. And now Chrysler is considering following suit…by selling the Dodge Viper (Reuters):



“We have been approached by third parties who are interested in exploring future possibilities for Viper,” [Chrysler Chief Executive Bob] Nardelli said in the memo obtained by Reuters. “As the company evaluates strategic options to maximise core operations and leverage its assets, we have agreed to listen to these parties.”

Many Americans were thrilled when they heard Hummer was being sold. But this V-10 sports car is a different story.

The Hummer symbolizes American excess. The Viper symbolizes the American spirit.

But don’t expect an outpouring of protest if the buyer is foreign, as with Anheuser-Busch’s (BUD) sale to InBev. From 1998-2007, Chrysler was part of German-owned DaimlerChrysler (now Daimler AG). Daimler still owns a 19.9% stake in Chrysler, while American private equity group Cerberus Capital now owns the other 80.1%. And, ironically, the Chrysler building in Manhattan just sold to the Abu Dhabi Investment Council for $800 million, with little uproar.

See Also:

Obama Loves Ford (F), McCain Loves GM (GM): Which Cars You’ll Buy Under Each Administration (GM, F, TM, HMC, NSANY)

General Motors (GM): Hummer May Find Happy Home In Middle East (GM)

General Motors (GM): Revamp Hummer? Screw That, We’re Dumping It (GM)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.