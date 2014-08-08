Experts Say This Dodge Supercar Is Almost Unhackable

Chrysler got some bad news and some good news this week, as far as cybersecurity in cars is concerned.

First the bad: A research report concluded that the 2014 Jeep Cherokee is among the “most hackable” vehicles in the market.

Now the good: The 2014 Dodge Viper is among the least hackable.

You’ve probably seen a Cherokee or two on the highways and byways of your daily life. But chances are you haven’t spotted all that many Vipers. The 640hp all-American supercar is Chrysler’s answer to not just General Motors’ Corvette, but to European brands such as Ferrari and Lamborghini.

According to Reuters, the authors of the study — Charlie Miller and Chris Valasek — “cautioned that since they had not actually attempted to hack the cars, the ones designated ‘most hackable’ might actually be quite secure,” and that they “released their assessments of ‘hackability’ to create what they say they believe is the first general benchmarks that consumers could use to compare the cybersecurity of vehicles.”

So let’s say you want Chrysler’s least hackable car. A 2014 Viper will set you back $US102,000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.