Dodge has revealed images of its new Durango SRT ahead of it’s 2017 Chicago Auto Show unveiling. This is not your normal SUV, as it comes equipped with a 392-cubic-inch HEMI V-8 engine and 475 horsepower. Dodge calls it “the fastest and most capable three-row SUV.” It goes from 0-60 MPH in just 4.4 seconds.

