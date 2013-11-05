Dodge Has Seen A Huge Surge In Sales From Will Ferrell's Absurd Ron Burgundy Commercials [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Dodge’s Ron Burgundy campaign, starring Will Ferrell as San Diego’s classiest news anchorman, is really working according to Ad Age: “Sales of the re-engineered Durango climbed 59% in October to 5,120 units and are up 50% for the year. Edmunds.com analyst Michelle Krebs said shopping for the Durango ‘soared on Edmunds.com after the ads launched’ on Oct. 5.” There are 70 — 70 — commercials in the campaign, in total.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

State Farm debuted the latest spot in its discount double-check series from DDB Chicago. The hilarious new ad ran during last night’s Monday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, and featured Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, legendary Bears coach Mike Ditka, and perhaps the even more legendary SNL superfans of “Daaaaa Bears” fame.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

McGarryBowen managing director for digital strategy and social media Ariana Stolarz has joined MRM, where she now works as EVP/director of strategy for the agency’s eastern region.

IBM filed a patent infringement suit against Twitter, in which IBM appears to stake its claim as the inventor of online advertising.

AOL’s global advertising revenues increased by 14% year-over-year, according to its Q3 filings.

The Associated Press will roll out native advertising early next year.

The YouTube Music Awards failed to drum up a large audience, drawing fewer than 1 million viewers Sunday night.

Airlines are running competing social media campaigns to encourage customers to Instagram their flights now that the Federal Aviation Administration is allowing people to keep their mobile devices for the duration of their trips.

A new study from the Interactive Advertising Bureau found that 72% of online publishers are now selling ads pragmatically, with that number expected to rise to 83% within the next two years.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.