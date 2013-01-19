Dodge Came Up With A Way To Get Other People To Pay For Your Car [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Dodge found a new way to get other people to buy you a new car: Open up a registry. That way for birthdays, holidays, graduations, and weddings, friends and family can go online to Dodge Dart Registry and sponsor your engine or steering wheel. Wieden + Kennedy is the shop behind this idea.

McKinney, based in North Carolina, is opening up a shop in New York.

According to Instagram, it has 90 million monthly users.

Lia Armatas joined Arnold’s New York office as director of creative services from Grey. At Grey, Armatas was a part of the E*TRADE financial Super Bowl team in 2011 and 2012 and had a part in the shop’s Cannes Lion wins for DirecTV, Febreze, Canon, and the NFL.

Team One hired Jesse Blatz as a new creative director. Blatz comes from Mullen Boston, where he helped win the Zappos.com account and worked on campaigns for iRobot (by Roomba), Fage Greek Yogurt, and Google’s Nexus 10 tablet. Elizabeth Brownsen was also promoted from management director of interactive production to executive director of operations and technology.

Here’s what agencies really think of publishers, says Digiday.

Adweek asks if native ads are ads or stories.

