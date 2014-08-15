Dodge's $US63,000 Charger Hellcat Is Faster Than These Legendary Supercars

The 2015 Dodge Charger SRT Hemi Hellcat is the fastest and most powerful sedan ever to make it into mass production. With 707 horsepower and a top speed of 204 mph, it’s performance is world beating.

Even more impressive is the Hellcat Charger’s estimated “bargain basement” price of $US63,000.

However, recent advancements in powertrain technology have caused a surge in horsepower ratings — and an abundance of mega-horsepower supercars. In that context, it may be difficult to truly appreciate the Hellcat Charger’s truly awe-inspiring performance.

To provide some perspective, here’s a rundown of the great supercars that have been bested by the Charger. Although some of the examples are from as far back as the 1990s, their blistering performance and cultural significance haven’t diminished.

The new Hellcat Charger isn’t necessarily better than these iconic supercars. But Dodge’s beast of a four-door does run with a pretty legendary crowd.

Lamborghini Diablo

Top Speed: 202 mph.

Price: $274.000

Ferrari F50

Top Speed: 202 mph.

Price: $US450,000 (New 1996)

Ferrari 458 Speciale

Top Speed: 202.

Price: $US261,000

Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4

Top Speed: 202.

Price $US181,900

Porsche 911 Turbo S

Top Speed: 197 mph.

Price $US182,000

Nissan GTR

Top Speed: 196 mph.

Price: $US111,000

