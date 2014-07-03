Dodge Just Revealed The Most Powerful Muscle Car Ever Produced

Dodge has been teasing the automotive world for months with tales of its mythical Hellcat HEMI engine and the prodigious amounts of power it produces.

But we were simply blown away when the automaker finally announced the engine’s astronomical 707 horsepower and 650 ft/lbs of torque rating. Dodge achieves this incredible power by mounting a supercharger on its venerable 6.2 liter HEMI V8.

With the Hellcat engine, the Challenger moves into some unfamiliar real estate, squarely in the middle of supercar territory. As the most powerful muscle car ever produced, the Hellcat’s 700 plus ponies out-muscle several iconic members of the supercar club, like the 700 hp Lamborghini Aventador, 650 hp Chevrolet Corvette Z06, and even the company’s own 640 hp Viper.

In addition to its awesome engine, the Challenger SRT HEMI Hellcat will also come with an all-new interior inspired by the vintage 1971 Challenger.

Not everyone will be able to access the Hellcat’s earth-shattering horsepower. Much like Bugatti, which givers owners a special key to access top speeds, Dodge will give ownersa red key fob to access up to 500 hp and a black key fob to access all 707 hp.

The introduction of the Hellcat engine should be a welcomed boost for the Challenger, as sales are down 12% so far this year and lag significantly behind its two main competitors: the Chevrolet Camaro and the Ford Mustang.

Since its introduction in 2008, the Challenger has always been a product full of old-world muscle car charm built around the mystique of its HEMI motor. But the 375 hp HEMI had found itself outgunned in recent years with Ford and Chevy have both releasing special high performance editions of their respective muscle cars.

N , the Challenger can finally retaliate. The new engine’s 707 horsepower will allow Dodge’s muscle car to finally close up any performance gaps between it and the 505 hp Camaro Z/28, the 580 hp Camaro ZL1, and the 663 hp Shelby Mustang GT500.

Dodge has yet to announce pricing for the Hellcat-equipped Challenger, but expect it to fall somewhere in the same territory as Ford’s $US55,000 Shelby Mustang and Chevy’s $US72,000 Camaro Z/28.

