Dodge is going to unleash a Challenger muscle car that's crazier than the 707 horsepower Hellcat

Dodge Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.

On Thursday, Dodge announced that it will unveil the Challenger SRT Demon muscle car at the 2017 New York Auto Show in April.

According to the automaker, the Demon will be even more extreme than the 707 horsepower Challenger Hellcat it introduced in 2015.

With the Viper supercar set to end its reign atop the Dodge brand hierarchy at the end of the year, the Demon will become the company’s new “performance halo.”

This means it will have to be insanely fast and ridiculously over the top.

According to Dodge, the Challenger Hellcat with an eight-speed automatic transmission can hit 60 mph from a standstill in the low 3-second range and reach a top speed of 199 mph. The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) certified the Hellcat’s quarter mile time of 11.2 seconds on street tires and 10.8 seconds on race slicks.

These are all impressive figures for a car that starts at $64,000.

As for the Demon, it’s unclear, thus far, which direction Dodge will take.

Dodge Dodge Demon logo.

According to Dodge boss Tim Kuniskis, the Demon is “

conceived, designed, and engineered for a subculture of enthusiasts.”

As result, it’s possible the brand will squeeze even power out of the Hellcat’s monster 6.2 litre, supercharged HEMI V8 and turn it into drag strip legend. On the other hand, Dodge could maximise acceleration by improving the Challenger’s ability to put the HEMI’s existing 707 horsepower to the pavement. With the introduction of the all-wheel-drive Challenger GT, it could explore the possibility of routing power to all four wheels — a la Lamborghini.

The Demon name first appeared on a Dodge muscle car as a special performance edition of the 1971 Dart. At the 2007 Geneva Motor Show, the Dodge Demon reappeared in the form of a small, two-seat, open-top sports car concept.

Now it’s back once more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.