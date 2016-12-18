This is the Dodge Challenger muscle car you can take off-road

Dodge Dodge Challenger GT AWD.

When it comes to driving through the snowy Alaskan winter, an American muscle car is probably not your ideal vehicle.

But that’s exactly what Dodge is doing in its latest ad.

Here’s why.

For 2017, Dodge will make all-wheel-drive available on its Challenger GT muscle car.

According to Fiat Chrysler executive Tim Kuniskis, this is “the world’s first and only all-wheel-drive American muscle coupe.”

Yes. It’s finally happened — a modern muscle car you can’t do a burnout in. With that said, in an era of four-cylinder Camaros and Mustangs, an AWD Challenger doesn’t sound so outlandish.

Even though it may offend the muscle car purists, an all-wheel-drive Challenger makes a fair amount of sense. The availability of AWD gives Dodge the ability to offer a product more suitable for cold-weather markets where a rear-wheel-drive muscle car simply doesn’t work as a winter daily driver.

Under normal conditions, the AWD system sends power only to the rear wheels — which means it will drive like any other Challenger in most instances. However, when the car senses the rear wheels lose traction, the front axle engages — turning the Challenger into an AWD vehicle.

Currently, Dodge will offer AWD only with its award-winning 3.6 litre, 305 horsepower Pentastar V6 engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission. There’s no word if Dodge will offer the option with its more potent V8 powertrains.

The Dodge Challenger GT V6 AWD arrives in showrooms early next year with a based price of $33,395.

Here’s Dodge’s new-Alaska-centric commercial:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

