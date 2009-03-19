Dodd Returns AIG Dollars

The New Times reports that Dodd doesn’t want so many “Friends of Christopher Dodd” who work at AIG:

When it comes to donating to politicians and filling their coffers, bonus-and-bail-out embattled American International Group Inc.’s Financial Products unit in Wilton has a stimulus record of its own, providing Sen. Christopher Dodd’s presidential campaign with more than $103,000 during the 2008 election cycle.

AIG’s contributions to Dodd outpace the financial firm’s $101,000 contribution to President Barack Obama’s election bid.

Altogether, AIG executives raised $630,000 during the past election cycle, according to the centre for Responsive Politics, as the company was coming under fire. At least $120,000 of those contributions were made after September when Congress awarded AIG the first $85 billion of its federal bailout money.

Dodd, pledged to go through his list and give back contributions linked to bailout money…

The bulk of Dodd’s AIG money during the just completed campaign season came from about a dozen AIG executives. They include Douglas Poling of Fairfield; Christopher Phole of New Canaan; Steven Pike of Stamford; Robert Powell of Westport; Joseph Rooney of Fairfield; Gregory Ruffa of Darien; Christian Toft of Weston; Steven Wagar of Norwalk; Jonathan Liebergall of New Canaan; Leonid Shekhtman of Redding; and James Haas of Fairfield.

