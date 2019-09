This Deloitte info-graphic on the rules that are still to come in Dodd Frank is pretty crazy.



The picture is better than words but basically, there’s still a lot to come on the road to getting everything in the 700-page monstrosity enacted. Looks like derivatives and consumer protection will, unsurprisingly, take up a good chunk of the time.

Deloitte Final July19 v6



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.