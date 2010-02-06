Dodd Goes Renegade, Says He Can't Cooperate With Republicans On Financial Reform

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Chris Dodd has decided the Democrats will go it alone in their fight for financial regulation, according to the Wall Street Journal.



Ditching the Republicans due to a months long impasse, Dodd is now setting up the Democrats for another Senate 60 or bust title bout.

But here’s the weird part: Dodd isn’t on the side of The White House, either.

He’s not a big fan of the Volcker rule, and doesn’t like how Obama interrupted the path he was going on.

So from the sound of it, he’s really just on his own, a lame-duck without any big allies.

We can’t imagine Wall Street is too upset about this.

