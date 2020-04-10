Navy says there are zero active coronavirus cases aboard the USS Nimitz after Pentagon suggests otherwise

REUTERS/Hugh Gentry The USS Nimitz sails north of Oahu, July 18, 2012.

After the Pentagon said Thursday morning “there’s been a very small number of breakouts on the Nimitz,” the Navy told Insider that there are currently zero active cases aboard the aircraft carrier.

There were two USS Nimitz sailors who were quarantined over coronavirus concerns. One tested positive but was on leave and never set foot on the ship. The other was a presumptive positive whose tests were inconclusive. Both sailors have either recovered or are recovering.

A Navy official told Insider that no other concerning developments have been detected aboard the Nimitz.

“The Nimitz is getting ready to go to sea,” Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. John Hyten said during a Pentagon press briefing. “There’s been a very small number of breakouts on the Nimitz, and we are watching that very closely before the Nimitz goes out. It’s not a huge breakout. It’s not a big spike at this point.”

A Navy official told Insider that there were two USS Nimitz sailors who were quarantined over coronavirus concerns. One tested positive but was on leave and never set foot on the ship. The other was a presumptive positive whose tests were inconclusive. Both sailors have either recovered or are recovering.

The Navy is currently dealing with a coronavirus outbreak aboard the deployed aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, where 416 sailors have tested positive. The service revealed Thursday morning that one sailor who was found unresponsive in isolation has been hospitalized in an intensive care unit.

The number of cases aboard the ship jumped more than 45% from Wednesday to Thursday. Hyten revealed that almost the entire crew has been tested, but the Navy is awaiting 1,164 test results. Among those that tested positive, 187 were symptomatic, while the remainder had no symptoms.

Talking to the press at the Pentagon, Hyten suggested that the Navy needs to prepare for the possibility that what is happening on the USS Theodore Roosevelt could happen again. “It’s not a good idea to think that the Teddy Roosevelt is a one-of-a-kind issue,” Hyten said.

“We have too many ships at sea. We have too many deployed capabilities. There’s 5,000 sailors on a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. To think that it will never happen again is not a good way to plan.”

“What we have to do,” he continued, “is we have to figure out how to plan for operations in these kind of COVID environments.”

Update: This piece has been updated to reflect the Navy assessment that there are currently no active coronavirus cases aboard the Nimitz, despite comments from the Pentagon suggesting otherwise.

