Kleiner's Mary Meeker Signs On With A $47.5 Million Round For DocuSign

Photo: Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers

DocuSign, an e-signature company, has raised $47.5 million, according to a new SEC filing.There’s one interesting name: Mary Meeker, the longtime Internet analyst who recently joined Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers as a lead investor for its late-stage Digital Growth Fund.



Kleiner hasn’t confirmed that it invested in DocuSign, though it would be unusual for Meeker to take a board seat on a company in which Kleiner wasn’t an investor.

Intriguingly, Meeker specifically called out DocuSign as one of the companies taking advantage of the mobile wave in her recent blockbuster presentation on the state of the Internet.

Frazier Technology Ventures, Ignition Partners, and Sigma Partners previously backed DocuSign.

GeekWire was the first to notice the filing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.