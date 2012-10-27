Documents Reveal Hitler's Epic Rant To Senior Nazis 8 Days Before He Died

YouTube/ajb16991



Hitler told senior Nazis that “everyone has lied to me, everyone has deceived me” just eight days before he killed himself in his bunker, according to newly disclosed documents.Guy Liddell, the former deputy director general MI5, includes in his diaries a Joint Intelligence Committee paper detailing Hitler’s final days.

During a conference on April 22nd, 1945, Hitler gave a speech to his assembled generals and Heinrich Himmler, his minister of the interior.

The report states: “Hitler came in at 8.30 a completely broken man. Only a few army officers were with him. Himmler urged Hitler to leave Berlin.

“Suddenly, Hitler began to make one of his characteristic speeches. ‘Everyone has lied to me, everyone has deceived me, non[sic] one has told me the truth.

‘The armed forces have lied to me and now the SS has left me in the lurch. The German people has not fought heroically. It deserves to perish.

‘It is not I who have lost the war, but the German people’.”

The report continues: “Then his face turned purple, his twitching left arm became quiet, and he could not put his left foot on the ground properly.

“Throughout that night he suffered from a nervous collapse and kept on raving that he would meet his end in Berlin.”

On the night he killed himself however, Albert Speer, the then minister of armaments, said he was “calm”.

“He said… Hitler had at last realised that his star had set and the war was lost. He told Speer that he awaited his death as a release from a hard life of difficulties.

“He said that he could not go out and die fighting on the barricades as he was afraid of merely being wounded and captured by the Russians. He would therefore shoot himself.”

While witnesses said Hitler remained defiant to the last, however, Liddell’s diaries also contain reference to a letter from Joachim von Ribbentrop, the German foreign minister.

Liddell writes: “He said that neither he nor Hitler had ever wanted a war with England and that he himself had always regarded England as his second home. He was sure the future lay in close collaboration between England and Germany.”

