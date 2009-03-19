Icahn's Lionsgate Offer Docs Expected Friday

that Carl Icahn’s announcement of the price at which he’s going to offer to buy Lionsgate’s debt didn’t coincide with the filing of an actual offer to buy the debt.



Why didn’t Icahn actually file the tender offer he’s been proposing? Is this some sort of bizarre bluff?

Sources close to Icahn told us this isn’t an offer that needs to be filed with the SEC. But Keith Schaitkin, Icahn’s lawyer, insisted that the documentation related to Icahn’s debt offer would be out Friday.

We look forward to seeing the paperwork.

