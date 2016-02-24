The director of the Oscar-nominated documentary about the Indonesian genocide, 'The Look of Silence,' on two of the film's gut-wrenching scenes

Following up on his acclaimed first documentary on the Indonesian genocide of 1965, filmmaker Joshua Oppenheimer has released a companion feature, “The Look of Silence,” which is competing for best documentary at Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony.

Oppenheimer’s first piece, The Act of Killing, also Oscar-nominated, was screened before some members of Congress and helped Oppenheimer win a coveted MacArthur “genius” award.

In the fall of 1965, six army generals were killed in an attempted coup of the Indonesian government. As a result, some 500,000 to 1 million people were killed over five months in an anti-communist purge of the alleged perpetrators.

“The Look of Silence” follows its main character, Adi, an optometrist, as he both helps and confronts the men who allegedly killed his brother some fifty years ago.

Here, the director talks about two pivotal scenes in the film.

Producer, Editor: Josh Wolff

Cinematography: David Fang

