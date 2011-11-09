New Document Shows Surveillance By Murdoch Paper Was Of An 'Industrial Scale'

Photo: AP Images

A dossier obtained by the BBC shows that the surveillance undertaken by News Corp’s News of the World was of an industrial scale.The BBC is set to reveal in a program tonight that ex-policeman, Derek Webb, was paid to follow over 100 targets as part of the now defunct newspaper’s operations.



These targets included members of the royal family, relatives of celebrities and government officials. Prince William, soccer manager Jose Mourinho and the parents of Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe were all some of Webb’s assignments.

Webb denies any illegal activity or wrong doing and feels aggrieved that he didn’t receive any loyalty money when the newspaper closed this summer.

To read more from the BBC click here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.