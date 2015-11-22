Doctors Without Borders say one of their hospitals in Syria bombed in air strike

Russian Defence Ministry An Iranian F-14 Tomcat drops bombs over Syria.

A hospital supported by Doctors Without Borders near the Syrian capital of Damascus was hit by missiles during an air strike on November 19, according to a statement on the organisation’s website.

“Approximately 30 minutes after the town of Erbin came under aerial attack at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, two missiles struck the entrance of a makeshift hospital in the area, just as seven wounded people arrived for urgent treatment,” the statement reads.

They are reporting two deaths and six injuries, with two doctors among them.

“The situation was chaotic,” the director of Erbin Hospital, who wished to remain anonymous, told Doctors Without Borders.

“We were just starting to treat the first influx of wounded when suddenly other missiles hit in front of the hospital. It took us a moment to realise that two of our colleagues who had been assisting the wounded at the entrance were severely injured. A dramatic situation suddenly became doubly dramatic,” The director continued.

Currently, a crowd of over a dozen nations in a US-led coalition, Russia, and Iran, are all flying war planes above Syria. The coalition’s air strikes have focused in Western Syria on ISIS targets, but others, such as Russia and Iran, have been bombing in the Eastern stretch of the country near Erbin where the Doctors Without Borders hospital was located.

In early October, the US came under heavy scrutiny for bombing a Doctors Without Borders hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan. The US maintains that they were working with faulty information, and did not know they were bombing a hospital.

Of course, knowingly bombing a hospital would be a war crime. It is currently unknown who is responsible for the bombing of the Doctors Without Borders hospital in Erbin.

Read the full statement from Doctors Without Borders here.

