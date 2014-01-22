Doctors Make A Compelling Argument For Why You Should Stop Wearing Spanx

Spanx might not be worth their slimming effects.

Rebecca Adams at The Huffington Post spoke to several doctors who relayed a few unpleasant side effects of the body-shaping undergarments. We highlighted a few, but check out the full list here.

1. Organ compression. “Shapewear couldn’t do its job if it wasn’t tight. Unfortunately, this leaves your stomach, intestine and colon compressed,” according to HuffPo. This could potentially irritate acid reflux and heartburn.

2. Your legs can go numb. “Sitting in shapewear can lead to a reversible condition called meralgia paresthetica, which is when the peripheral nerve in your thigh is compressed. This leads to tingling, numbness and pain in your legs, all of which can come and go or become constant,” Adams writes.

3. It can lead to infections. “Shapewear is occlusive, meaning it traps moisture and anything else under it, which predisposes shapewear wearers to both yeast and bacterial infections,” according to HuffPo.

However, the doctors say that shapewear can still be done right.

Chiropractor Karen Erickson told HuffPost that shapewear is fine to try as long as it isn’t too tight and you aren’t wearing it too long.

To avoid too-tight Spanx, she suggests trying a pair that fit around the waist instead of coming up to the bra line.

Still, the best way to avoid these discomforts may be to stop wearing shapewear in the first place.

