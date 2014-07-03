Doctors Say One 12-Year-Old 'Slender Man Stabbing' Suspect Isn't Competent To Stand Trial

Doctors have said one of the two 12-year-old Wisconsin girls who allegedly stabbed her friend to please the fictional internet character Slender Man is mentally incompetent to stand trial, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

Two doctors concluded the girl’s medical evaluations showed she was mentally incompetent to proceed in her defence, her lawyers said.

The court still has to decide whether the girl can stand trial. Judge Michael Bohren ordered another competency hearing for the girl on August 1. He also ordered an examination that would focus on her mental state at the time of the alleged stabbing, her defence attorney Anthony Cotton said, according to wire reported cited in the Chicago Tribune.

Cotton said he thinks the case should be moved to juvenile courts, away from media attention.

In the state of Wisconsin, all attempted homicide cases involving suspects who are at least 10 years old must start in adult courts. Then, lawyers can ask for the case to be moved to a juvenile court. If convicted for attempted homicide as adults, the girls face up to 60 years; if convicted as juveniles, they could be put in jail until they’re 25.

The other girl charged in the stabbing case appeared in court on Wednesday, and her case was set for August 1 as well.

According to their peers, the girls were both good friends with their victim, and planned the murder attempt for many months. They reportedly told investigators they planned to go live in a Wisconsin forest with Slender Man after the stabbing.

