A rare disease causes people to hear everything inside their bodies -- and now there's a better way to treat it

A rare disorder called superior semicircular canal dehiscence causes patients to hear sounds from within their own body, sounds like food digesting.

To correct the disorder in the past, patients would have to undergo surgery that involves drilling a sizable hole in the skull or learn to live with the sounds. But researchers at the UCLA Medical Center have developed a minimally invasive surgery with less recovery time so that patients can feel better and get back to work more quickly.

Video courtesy of the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

