Doctors Recommended That Nelson Mandela Be Taken Off Life Support

Nelson Mandela is in a vegetative state and doctors recommended last month that he be taken off life support, according to court documents obtained by Agence France-Presse.

The court documents were reportedly dated June 26.

Mandela’s wife told Agence France-Presse this week that Mandela has seldom been in pain. She said he’s been in the hospital for about 25 days. He was taken to the hospital on June 8 for a lung infection.

CBS News reported last month that the former South African president was on life support. Mandela’s health has been deteriorating in past weeks. He is 94 years old.

Mandela was elected South Africa’s first black president in 1994, four years after being freed from a 27-year political imprisonment for fighting against apartheid.

