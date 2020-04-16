2 doctors held a hospital 'ceremony' on what would have been their wedding day with family and friends watching over Zoom

Duke Health Dr. Shelun Tsai and Dr. Michael Sun were due to get married on Saturday, April 11, but had to postpone due to the coronavirus.

Two doctors at Duke Hospital, North Carolina, who were supposed to be getting married on Saturday, April 11, were treated to an impromptu “ceremony” held by their colleagues instead.

OB-GYN resident Dr. Shelun Tsai and psychiatry resident Dr. Michael Sun exchanged “vows” in front of staff and friends and family via Zoom in the Duke Birthing Centre.

The bride carried a paper bouquet with a matching paper gown and a mandatory face mask as a nurse from the Labour and Delivery unit “officiated.”

Dr. Tsai said her colleagues knew the wedding had to be postponed due to the coronavirus, but they didn’t realise Saturday would have been the big day, according to Good Morning America.

Weddings have all but ground to a screeching halt due to the coronavirus. This includes the nuptials of OB-GYN resident Dr. Shelun Tsai and psychiatry resident Dr. Michael Sun at Duke Hospital, North Carolina, who were supposed to get married last Saturday, April 11.

However, if this global health crisis has shown us anything it’s that human creativity and resilience knows no bounds, as friends and colleagues pulled together a short ceremony to commemorate the day.

Duke Health A transport trolley was even decked out with a ‘Just Married’ sign.

Held in the Duke Birthing Centre, the impromptu special occasion was designed to bring a moment of joy to Dr. Tsai and fiancé Dr. Sun amid the stressful situation.

According to Good Morning America, the couple met in college and got engaged in 2016.

Speaking to GMA, Dr. Tsai said her colleagues knew the wedding had to be postponed, but they didn’t realise last Saturday would have been the big day.

The Duke OB/GYN Twitter account said: “2 @dukesom residents had a @zoom_us wedding at @DukeHospital Birthing Centre today! The ceremony commemorated what would have been their big day in NYC. Fam & friends virtually watched @dukeobgyn resident Shelun Tsai exchange vows w/ @DukePsychiatry resident Michael Sun.”

The “wedding party” fashioned a bridal bouquet out of tissue paper, even going as far as decorating a transportation trolley with a “Just Married” sign and symbolic strings of plastic cups.

Duke Health The bride’s bouquet and gown were made from tissue paper.

A statement from Duke Hospital said the bride wore a paper gown, personally designed by a colleague, and donned a face mask as required of all hospital staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Officiating” was a nurse from the Labour and Delivery Unit, as Dr. Tsai and Dr. Sun exchanged “vows” in front of other employees, and friends and family joined in on the festivities via Zoom from across the US.

Responding to a commenter asking if the ceremony was legal, the Duke OB/GYN account replied: “It was a celebratory commemoration with vows and joy! Future official wedding will be upcoming.”

“They’re really my work family and we really try to take care of each other,” Dr. Tsai said to GMA, adding that the official wedding will now be in October.

It would be safe to assume though, the original date of April 11 will probably forever hold a meaningful spot in both their hearts.

