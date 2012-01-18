A Look At How Health Reform Is Driving Doctors Out Of Business

Until the Medicare Modernization Act of 2004, oncologists could buy drugs at bulk prices from drug makers and sell them at much higher prices to their patients earning a profit for their practice. The law limits Medicare reimbursement to the average sale price (ASP) of cancer drugs administered in doctors offices, plus 6%.

Oncologist George Kovach told John Carrol of Managed Care that the problem with the government formula is that it accounts for rebates in the calculation of ASP that are not included in actual purchase price and that it's often using outdated prices. Some oncologists have lost half of their income as result.

Another oncologist told CNN Money that he was $3.2 million in debt by mid-2010, due to the loss of the profit he made off of drug sales.