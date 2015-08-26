Doctors have discovered a revolutionary treatment for knee injuries

Once knee cartilage is damaged it cannot heal or regrow itself, and surgeries for knee cartilage damage have risen nearly 40% over the last decade. This is why doctors at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center are testing a novel way to perform these surgeries and it involves growing human cartilage in a lab.

