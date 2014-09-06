The Outgoing Bloomberg CEO Sent A Memo That Made Some Employees Think They Were Getting Ripped Off On Their Bonuses

The latest Bloomberg News made some people think that they were getting ripped off for their annual bonuses.

Outgoing CEO Dan Doctoroff wrote in his memo that revenues for 2014 were $US9 billion.

From Doctoroff’s memo:

“Company revenues increased from $US5.4 billion in 2007 to over $US9 billion in 2014 in spite of the impact of the financial crisis and its aftermath.”

A tipster tells Business Insider that the revenue number as of June 30 was pegged $US8.48 billion, not $US9 billion.

A Bloomberg insider also complained to Chris Roush at TalkingBizNews because reporters’ annual bonuses depend on the media giant’s financial results. So if the revenue is actually at $US9 billion, then that would have implied bonuses should have been higher.

A source familiar with the discrepencey explained: That $US9 billion number Doctoroff cites is projected revenue for the year and it’s inclusive of the Bureau of National Affairs — a subsidiary of Bloomberg LP — whereas the previous number didn’t include the BNA.

