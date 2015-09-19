The actress who plays The Master on 'Doctor Who' summed up her character perfectly with a simple fable

We were fortunate enough to go to an early screening of the new season of “Doctor Who” and Michele Gomez was there to help intro episode 1 and 2.

Gomez plays Missy on the show, a regeneration of the character of The Master — The Doctor’s classic Time Lord foe.

The moderator asked her about her character and how she would describe her and her relationships in the show. This was her brilliant response.



Produced by Matt Johnston.

Follow TI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.