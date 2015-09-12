BBC just released 2 minutes of footage from 'Doctor Who' season 9 and it's pretty mysterious

BBC The Doctor has a date with fate, or at least a troubling foe, in the prologue for season 9 of ‘Doctor Who.’

BBC has released two new minutes of footage from the next season of “Doctor Who,” and we’re not too sure what to make of it.

The two-minute prologue for season 9 shows the Doctor, played by Peter Capaldi, back on Karn, a planet which was shown in 2013 during the mini episode “The Night of the Doctor,” a precursor to the 50th anniversary special. That clip showed the Doctor with the Sisterhood of Karn, a female group who protect a “Sacred Flame” which creates the elixir of life.

BBC The Sisterhood of Karn as they appeared in 2013.

The new footage shows Capaldi’s Doctor speaking with one of the members of the Sisterhood, Ohila, as she attempts to convince him not to meet up with one of his long-time enemies.

The Doctor seems pretty set on the meeting though, giving Ohila a mystery item to hand over to someone.

The clip leaves us with a lot of questions: Who is the Doctor going to meet up with? Why did he head to Karn to consult the sisterhood? What’s that mysterious object he left behind, and why did he leave it with Ohila?

One thing seems certain: It sounds like the Doctor is heading to stare death straight in the face.

The last time we saw the Doctor in season 8, he was parting ways with his travel companion Clara (Jenna Coleman). Though it looks like he’ll be off on his own at the start of the season, we’ve seen in trailers that he’ll be back with Clara soon enough.

The next season of “Doctor Who” premieres September 19 on BBC One.

Watch the season 9 prologue below:





