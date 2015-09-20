Fans are freaking out after the shocking cliffhanger of the 'Doctor Who' season 9 premiere

Warning: There are some spoilers ahead if you haven’t tuned into the new season of “Doctor Who.”

The season 9 premiere of “Doctor Who” kicked off Saturday night on BBC America, and it was by far one of the best episodes of the series fans have seen in a long time.

Not only did The Master aka Missy(Michelle Gomez) return after seemingly being killed at the end of season 8, but so did one of The Doctor’s biggest enemies, Davros, creator of those pesky Daleks.

In the season 9 opener, The Doctor, Missy, and Clara (Jenna Coleman) found themselves on the Dalek planet of Skaro disguised as a mysterious headquarters of sort afloat in space.

However, it was a brief reunion with the trio as Missy and Clara were both vaporized by the Daleks at the end of the episode!

The Whovian fandom was quick to take to Twitter and react.

MISSY NO NO NO WHAT #DoctorWho

— Ashley (@radsotoobad) September 20, 2015

Bruh. Did they really just kill Missy?! Again?! #DoctorWho

— Everly Time (@SinEater_Danyi) September 20, 2015

Missy has been EXTERMINATED!! But I was just beginning to LIKE HER! #DoctorWho

— Alexis (@alekira89) September 20, 2015

Fans were especially shocked by not only Missy’s downfall, but also Clara’s. BBC America announced earlier this week that season 9 would be Coleman’s final season of “Doctor Who,” but no one expected it to be over this soon.

But not everyone is sold that this is the last time we’ll see the two characters. After all, Missy was just recently killed off “Doctor Who” only to return to the series.

OK obviously not real. Too easy. #DoctorWho

— Shauntelle H. (@justShauntelle) September 20, 2015

Nah Missy and Clara can’t be dead #DoctorWho

— PinkDynamite (@Samantha_Nora) September 20, 2015

Is this really the end of Clara and Missy? We’ll find out more next week when the next episode of “Doctor Who” airs on BBC America

