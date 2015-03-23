This addiction specialist makes a compelling case for the legalization of marijuana

“The Culture High” is a feature-length crowd-funded documentary that analyses modern day marijuana prohibition and reveals the truth behind the arguments and motives governing both those who support and oppose the existing marijuana laws. In this clip addiction specialist Dr. Gabor Mate makes the argument that marijuana is less harmful than many drugs that are legal in the US.

Video courtesy of The Culture High

Rent/Buy “The Culture High” on Vimeo On Demand and visit theculturehigh.com for more information about the film

