'Doctor Strange' continues its dominance at the box office

“Doctor Strange” is showing it has some lasting power.

The latest Marvel release won the box office for a second consecutive weekend with an estimated $44 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

That’s only a 49% drop from last weekend and a better second weekend release than 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World” ($36.5 million).

The strong jolt for “Doctor Strange” this weekend was helped by Veteran’s Day landing on a Friday this year, which led to a lot more kids who were out of school heading to the theatres on their day off. (While others probably needed some escapism after this week’s presidential election results.)

This also helped DreamWorks Animations’ “Trolls” to come in second place with $35.1 million.

And it was also a good weekend for “Arrival,” as the sci-fi drama starring Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner took in $24 million to come in third place in its debut.

The critical darling proved that a movie catered to the over-30 crowd can still be a contender with the kid friendly titles. Thanks to the aggressive marketing by Paramount and putting it in over 2,300 screens, the movie is looking to build some word-of-mouth that can push it into award season glory.

Though there was a healthy amount of coin being passed around to numerous titles this weekend, that will probably end next week as the highly anticipated “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” opens and will gobble most of it up for itself.

